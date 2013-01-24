Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Iron soleplate cleaning stick

    GC012/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron
      -{discount-value}

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      GC012/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $7.95

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $7.95

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

        Ensures optimum gliding

        • Suitable for all irons
        Suitable for all types of soleplates

        Suitable for all types of soleplates

        It is suitable for all type of ironing soleplates from Philips and any other ironing brand

        Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

        Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

        The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth

        Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities

        Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron at top performance

        Ensures optimum gliding quality

        Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Technical Specifications

          • Size and weight

            Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
            21,5 x 15 x 12,5  cm
            Product dimensions (WxHxL)
            19,4 x 12 x 2,1  cm
            Total weight with packaging
            0,146  kg

          Get support for this product

          Go to consumer care

          Find a spare part or an accessory

          Go to parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order