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    • Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      GC012/00

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth.

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      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

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      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      Ensures optimum gliding

      • Suitable for all irons
      Suitable for all types of soleplates

      Suitable for all types of soleplates

      It is suitable for all type of ironing soleplates from Philips and any other ironing brand

      Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

      Instantly removes stains off the soleplate

      The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth

      Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities

      Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron at top performance

      Ensures optimum gliding quality

      Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        21,5 x 15 x 12,5  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        19,4 x 12 x 2,1  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        0,146  kg
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