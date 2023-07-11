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    Man shaving his face

    All-in-One Trimmers

    Versatile styling from head to toe

    All Multigroomers

    All-in-one trimmer

    Stainless steel precision for a perfect beard, hair and body trim

    Series 9000

    Series 9000

    Our best trimmer for men with body shaver attachment, shaves body hair and protects skin
    See all products
    Multigroomer on display

    Versatile styling

    Up to 18 tools and attachments for face, head and body

    5x more precision steps

    Precision Trimming Guard

    5x more precision steps

    Select length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1-3 mm for a precise trim to the exact length you want.

    Ready when you need it

    • Up to 120 minutes runtime

      Powerful lithium-ion battery runs 4 weeks with a 5-minute quick-charge option — for long life and maximum power.

    • 100% showerproof

      Water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and easy clean up

    • Battery indicator

      Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

    Long-lasting performance for precise results

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long-lasting performance — no oil required. 

    Beard Trimmer blades

    A beard trimmer that adjusts to you

    Smart BeardSense Technology scans beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

    First-class comfort and control

    First-class comfort and control

    Premium, ergonomic design in stainless steel with rubber insert for optimal grip

    Sustainability banner

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn more

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

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    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    More for grooming

    Face Shavers

    Face Shavers

    Ultimate closeness and skin comfort
    OneBlade

    OneBlade

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
    Body Groomers

    Body Groomers

    For above and below the belt
    Beard Trimmers

    Beard Trimmers

    Expertly trim any length for precise results

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