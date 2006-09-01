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    • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
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      Azur Steam iron

      GC4420/02

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

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      Azur Steam iron

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      Power with precision

      Super steam, super glide iron

      • Steam 40g/min;100g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2400 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.55  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        100  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

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