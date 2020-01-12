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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2145/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2145/29
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2145/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2145/29
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2145/29

4.3

| (87) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

2 awards

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2400 W

  • 150g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

87

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

12/01/2020

Australia

Australia

Best iron

Easy to use glides through my ironing best iron I’ve ever had

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

22/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Slidin' and glidin' Easy Speed Plus iron

I really looked forward to using this product and I wasn't disappointed. This Easy Speed Plus iron is fabulous to use. It's light to hold, steam lasts longer than other irons and as the title says, it slides and glides across any type of fabric.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

06/07/2019

Australia

Australia

Great Product

Had a Philips Iron before for 11 years only packed it in because it was dropped, so decided to stick to the same brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron

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