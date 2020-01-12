2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
Ironing brand
2400 W
150g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.3
of 5
87
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
2Booboos
12/01/2020
Australia
Best iron
Easy to use glides through my ironing best iron I’ve ever had
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Cathy R
22/12/2019
Australia
Slidin' and glidin' Easy Speed Plus iron
I really looked forward to using this product and I wasn't disappointed. This Easy Speed Plus iron is fabulous to use. It's light to hold, steam lasts longer than other irons and as the title says, it slides and glides across any type of fabric.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
May72
06/07/2019
Australia
Great Product
Had a Philips Iron before for 11 years only packed it in because it was dropped, so decided to stick to the same brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron