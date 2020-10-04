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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/39
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/39
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/39
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/39
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/39
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC2678/39

4.6

| (57) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Faster from start to finish

Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

Faster from start to finish

  • 2400 W

  • 190 g steam boost

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

57

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

04/10/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great budget priced iron

Great brand, easy to use, budget priced. No fancy unnecessary gadgets

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

01/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

FABULOUS............

It is very lightweight. Very good for people with arthritis etc. The cord is quite short which is good no cord hanging over the ironing board. Brilliant iron, it irons lovely, and heats up fast. I think this is the best iron i have ever had. Absolutely beautiful iron, cheap and well worth the money. You would think it cost 3 times the amount i paid. All in all, a superb buy. Thanks Philips for such a lovely iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

03/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent all round Philips Iron

Fantastic Iron, very light, easy to use, glides smoothly over any fabric with ceramic plate, water flow great, adjustable temperatures easy to use, beautiful blue colour. If it lasts as long as my last ceramic plate iron from Philips, I will be very happy. Easy wrap around cord & clip.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2676/29 Steam iron

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