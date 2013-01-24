Home
    Azur Performer

    Steam iron

    GC3803/30
    • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
      Azur Performer Steam iron

      GC3803/30
      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Azur Performer Steam iron

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

        Azur Performer

        Azur Performer

        Steam iron

        Faster, Easier and Smarter

        With our innovative steam and temperature control

        • Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        2400W for quick iron heat up

        2400W for quick iron heat up

        With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 140g

        Steam boost up to 140g

        Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

        The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

        Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

        Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          140  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Sideways opening door
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Reaching tricky areas
          Triple precision tip
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

