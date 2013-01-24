Home
    S9000 Prestige

    Philips’ Best Electric Shaver

    Ultimate closeness. 
    Ultimate comfort.

     

    Shave the way that feels right.

    Philips S9000 Prestige Electric Shaver

    Ultimate closeness & comfort

    Series 9000 Prestige
    Series 9000

    Sensitive skin
    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Philips Series 5000 Electric Shaver

    Minimized skin irritation
    Series 6000
    Series 6000
    Philips S9000 Prestige Electric Shaver Head
    Philips' best

    Ultimate closeness.
    Ultimate comfort.

     
    Shave the way that feels right.

    Philips Electric Shaver S9000 Prestige, SP9860

    Blade close
    Incredibly gentle*

    Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. S9000 Prestige is our best electric shaver – every part engineered to meet the highest expectations.
    Suggested retail price: $699.00
    *756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany
    NanoTech
    precision blades

     

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


    The S9000 electric shaver uses NanoTech precision blades that are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

    Superb
    SkinComfort rings

     

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

     

    Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best men’s shaver.

    BeardAdapt
    Sensor

     

    Personalise your shave by choosing between three settings

     

    Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the electric shaver to your hair.

    Wireless Qi
    charging pad

     

    Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

     

    Wirelessly charge your face shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the electric shaver.

    What others say about the S9000 Prestige Electric Shaver

    Awards

    Philips No1

    Discover all about the shaver S9000 Prestige

    Philips S9000 Prestige product video
    72
    Blades
    151,000
    Cuts per minute

    What’s in the box of the S9000 Prestige Electric Shaver

    Philips S9000 Prestige SP9860 with accessories
    The Philips S9000 Prestige electric shaver, SP9860, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a premium pouch.
    Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

    Qi charging pad

    Wirelessly charge your face shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery
    SmartClick precision trimmer

    Precision trimmer

    Click-on trimmer for finishing your moustache and sideburns.
    Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

    Premium pouch

    The hard case protects the shaver, charging pad and accessories.
    Compare our best electric shaver S9000 Prestige with other face shavers in our Series 9000 range
    Philips S9000 Prestige Range

    SP9860/13

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9860/13

    Philips shop price
    $699.00*
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    S9531/26

    Shaver S9000

    S9531/26

    Philips shop price
    $599.00*
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features
    S9211/26

    Shaver S9000

    S9211/26

    Philips shop price
    $449.00*
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features
    S9211/12

    Shaver S9000

    S9211/12

    Philips shop price
    $399.00*
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features

    Performance: Shaving system

    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Qi charger
    • Premium hard case
    • SmartClean station
    • Hard Case
    • SmartClean station
    • Hard Case
    • Hard Case
    * Suggested retail price
