2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3560/02
Ironing brand
3m cord
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2400 Watts
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
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