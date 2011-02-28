Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    EasyCare

    Steam iron

    GC3560/02
    Find support for this product
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      EasyCare Steam iron

      GC3560/02
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EasyCare

        EasyCare

        Steam iron

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great results, minimum effort

        3x easier and smoother ironing

        • 3m cord
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2400 Watts
        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of iron
          1.64  kg
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          3  m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam boost
          120  g
          Spray
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.