    5000 Series

    Steam iron

    DST5030/80
      5000 Series Steam iron

      DST5030/80
      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

        Built to perform, day after day

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

        • 2400 W power
        • 45 g/min continuous steam
        • 180 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus
        2400 W to heat up quickly

        2400 W to heat up quickly

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

        Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

        Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

        Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

        Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

        A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

        Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

        Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

        All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          320  ml
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Extra stable heel rest
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Power
          2400  W
          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc Clean Slider

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.255  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

