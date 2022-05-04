Search terms

    Air Cooker HD2151

    All-in-One Cooker

    Maximum taste, minimal effort

    The Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 series, cook satisfying recipes in 30 minutes*


    HD2151/72

    35 pre-set cooking programs for worry-free cooking moments.

    Automatic, gentle and fast pressure release within 7 mins (72% faster*)

    18 safety system allows gentle and non-continuous release (vs. 9 safety system of existing cookers**) 

    Taste control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%** and juiciness by 42%.*** 

    Add ingredients during cooking

    Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor

    Up to 7 servings from the 5L capacity pot, perfect for the whole family serve

    97% of test users were happy with the UI. 93% of existing All-inOne Cooker users said it’s faster than their cookers. **** 

    Exclusive NutriU app, with hundreds of recipes and cooking tips for your inspiration***** 

    *Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.
    **vs. HD2237 and HD2238
    ***Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove-top cooking
    ****The research was conducted in ANZ by NielsenIQ with a sample size of 29.
    *****Different markets the number of recipes may vary.

    IF Design Award 2022

    Rapid Pressure Release


    From beef to puddings, soups to stews, the Philips All-in-One 3000 Series delivers a speedy pressure-cooking experience. It delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*

     

    Taste Control System

    Taste Control System for superior flavor


    Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%* and juiciness by 42%.*
     

    NutriU app

    NutriU - Your quick guide for everyday meal


    Say hello to the culinary expert that gives you meal prep inspirations. Let the NutriU app help you to choose and provide instructions to become a better cook.

    Download now
    Friendly user interface

    Modern design - iF Design Award Winner


    Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI provides extra convenience to process.

    5 Liter capacity

    More on Philips All-in-One Cooker

     

    • 5L large capacity - perfect for whole family serve
    • Pre-set Cooking Programs - enjoy over 35 pre-set menu options at the touch of a button
    • Built-in Child Lock system, allows you to go about mealtime prep when your family's around
    • 3 customized cooking programs - cook your favorite dishes in one touch with My Favorite
    • Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor - high-powered boiling function makes your dishes thicker, richer and seal in the flavor
    • With Add ingredients function, you may add extra ingredients during cooking

    The Philips All-in-One Cooker, HD2151/XX, with friendly user interface makes the cooking process effortless. It comes with 3-in-1 spoon and measurement cup.

    Personalisation via NutriU app

    Discover healthy, nutritious recipes and inspiration with the NutriU app, your virtual savvy sous-chef

    500+ recipes, tips and personalized recommendations

    Daily inspiration to discover favorite recipes

    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook

    NutriU app screens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What is the benefit of using the NutriU app?

    NutriU is your savvy sous-chef, supporting you in the whole cooking experience so that you can confidently experiment with guaranteed results. Find inspiration from hundreds of recipes, prepare with ingredients and cook with step by step guidance to become a better cook.

    How many cooking methods does the All-in-One Cooker offer?

    Philips All-in-One Cooker offers 35 pre-set cooking programs for mealtime variety options at the touch of a button along with the option of three customized cooking programs to cook your favorite dishes.

    What can you cook with the All-in-One Cooker?

    Does All-in-One Cooker include accessories?

    Philips All-in-One Cooker comes with 3-in-1 spoon and a measurement cup.

    What is the capacity?

    All-in-One Cooker has 5L capacity, perfect for whole family serve.

