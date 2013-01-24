Home
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

        Fast and efficient - guaranteed

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Golden American Heritage
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          15  g/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          1200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          150  ml

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V

