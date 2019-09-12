2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
CharlieA
12/09/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best iron ever!
This is certainly the best steam iron I've ever owned. It's smooth as silk, works with tap water and all of a sudden ironing is a breeze. And...... it was less than half price!
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron
Tony62
12/09/2019
United Kingdom
Best iron ever!
This is certainly the best steam iron I've ever owned. It's smooth as silk, works with tap water and all of a sudden ironing is a breeze. And...... it was less than half price!
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron
AGGarcia
23/04/2018
United Kingdom
Good Item
Good Item. Delivered Quickly. Packaged Well. Would Buy Again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2984/20 Steam iron