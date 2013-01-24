Home
      Faster - from start to finish

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed

      Steam iron

      Faster - from start to finish

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

      Faster - from start to finish

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

      Steam iron

      Faster - from start to finish

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed See all benefits

        Faster - from start to finish

        Iron with fast water filling and emptying

        • Steam 17g/min;80g steam boost
        • Blue Ceralon soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 1450 Watts
        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

        Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

        Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

        Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

        Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

        Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

        Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Blue Ceralon
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          17  g/min
          Steam boost
          80  g
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1700  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          180  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Sideways opening door
          • Extra large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.06  kg
          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
          Voltage
          220  V

