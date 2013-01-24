Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Products

    Contact Philips 

    Australia

    Attention
    Due to a technical issue, you may receive the order confirmation email later than expected. If you do not receive it within 48 hours, please contact us.
    Attention
    Due to a technical issue, you may not receive shipment confirmation. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. However, your order is being processed correctly and will arrive within the expected delivery time.
    Attention
    Delivery times are currently longer than normal due to a high volume of orders. We are doing our best to get your order delivered to you as soon as possible. An email will be sent once your order has been shipped.
    Attention
    We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls. You may have to wait longer on the line. Please consider calling at a different time. Our apologies for the inconvenience.
    Attention
    Refund processing time is currently longer than normal due to the busy period. We are doing our best to process requests as quickly as possible. A confirmation email will be sent once completed.
    Attention
    Due to scheduled maintenance, you may be momentarily unable to buy products on our website. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience. You can continue to shop our products at other retailers in the meantime.
    Attention
    Due to scheduled maintenance, you may temporarily receive order confirmation emails later than expected. This is not impacting the processing and delivery of your order. If have not received the order confirmation within 48 hours, please contact us.
    Attention
    Due to maintenance, it is temporarily not possible to add a product to your basket. This will be resolved as soon as possible. We hope to see you at another time.
    Attention
    Due to a technical issue, you may be momentarily unable to pay for products via [PAYMENT_METHOD] on our website. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience. You can continue via another payment method or shop our products at other retailers in the meantime.
    We’re taking action in response to COVID-19. Learn more

    Contact our customer service team and get personal help for all your product related questions. Choose your product category and contact options below.

    Select product category and contact options available

    • Sound & vision
    • Personal care
    • Mother & child care
    • Household products
    • Lighting
    • Health
    • Automotive
    Back

    FAQ's, troubleshooting & manuals

    Are you looking for FAQs, user manuals, support with your purchase or warranty documents?

    Go to support

    Parts & accessories

    We offer a wide range of parts & accessories in our online shop, delivered to your doorstep.

    Find parts & accessories

    Privacy & Personal Data

    Are you looking for contacts within professional healthcare products and solutions?

    See contact options

    Philips Healthcare

    Are you looking for contacts within professional healthcare products and solutions?

    See contact options

    Subscribe to receive email from Philips - Don’t miss out!

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Subscribe  to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register now

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations