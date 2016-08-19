2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.
Ironing brand
Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Stroppy
19/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This product has many great features and is easy to use and accomplishes the ironing job well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4514/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4514/30 Steam iron