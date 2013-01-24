  • 30 day free returns

    Azur Performer Plus

    Steam iron

    GC4514/30
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

      GC4514/30
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.

        Faster, Easier and Smarter

        With easy calc clean system

        • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 180 g

        Steam boost up to 180 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        2400W for quick iron heat up

        2400W for quick iron heat up

        With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

        Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

        Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

        Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300 ml
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          Sideways opening door
          Comfortable handle
          Yes
          Auto Steam Sensor
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2 m
          Cord storage
          Cord clip

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          2400 W
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Steam boost
          180 g
          Continuous steam output
          45 g/min
          Spray
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Quick Calc Release
          Yes

