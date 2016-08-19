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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4514/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4514/30

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With easy calc clean system

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 180 g

Steam boost up to 180 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This product has many great features and is easy to use and accomplishes the ironing job well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4514/30 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4514/30 Steam iron

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