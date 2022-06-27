Search terms

    Lumea IPL hair removal devices

    Hassle-free cordless version of our fastest IPL. Personalised treatment with SenseIQ technology.
    Why Lumea instead of...

    • Shaving?

      With Lumea, you can forget about hair removal and go from shaving every other day to once every 3 or even 6 months! Say goodbye to ingrown hairs and stubble⁶ and enjoy truly smooth skin thanks to slower regrowth and less frequent shaving.

    • Waxing or epilating?

      Enjoy longer lasting smooth skin with a comfortable treatment. Lumea does not pull the hair, but rather makes it shed naturally with gentle light. You will not need to wait for you hairs to grow back long enough before removing them again!

    • Salon laser?

      Lumea gives you professional results in the comfort of your home and in your time, at a fraction of the cost. Lumea uses lower intensity light than salon lasers and has a built-in skin tone sensor that helps you to find a comfortable setting for you.

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
    ² Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
    ³ Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT March 2022, per IPL category
