2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
See clearly, drive safer
Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.
With UV protection
This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Newmie21
25/07/2016
US
Excellant performance easy to use.
I have tried other headlamp cleaners with less than acceptable results. Using the Phillips system was easy, and the results were way better than expected.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Philips Headlight Restoration Kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Philips Headlight Restoration Kit