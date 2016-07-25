ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Restoration KitHeadlight restoration kit

HRK00XM

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

See clearly, drive safer

Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

See all benefits

With UV protection

See clearly, drive safer

  • With UV protection

Cleans both headlights

This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

High quality and cost-effective

High quality and cost-effective

No power tools needed

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/07/2016

US

US

Excellant performance easy to use.

I have tried other headlamp cleaners with less than acceptable results. Using the Phillips system was easy, and the results were way better than expected.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Philips Headlight Restoration Kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Philips Headlight Restoration Kit

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.