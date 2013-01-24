Home
    PowerLife Plus

    Steam iron

    GC2981/20
    Overall rating / 5
    • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
      PowerLife Plus Steam iron

      GC2981/20
      Overall rating / 5

      Built to perform, day after day

      The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.

        Built to perform, day after day

        • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2200 Watts
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Powerful steam for fast ironing

        Powerful steam for fast ironing

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

        Steam boost up to 120 g

        Steam boost up to 120 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Robust heelrest for improved stability

        This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Calc clean slider

        • Easy to use

          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Large filling hole

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          35  g/min
          Power
          2200  W
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam boost
          120  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes

