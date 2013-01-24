Home
    SpeedCare

    Steam generator iron

    GC6602/20
    Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**
      SpeedCare Steam generator iron

      GC6602/20
      Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

      Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, it helps you speed up ironing. Enjoy more quality time of the reduced ironing time with your loved family by using Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron.

        Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

        • Max 4 bar pump pressure
        • 1.2 L fixed watertank

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        1.2 L water tank and refill anytime during ironing

        SpeedCare steam generator has 1.2 L water tank capacity to allow your iron more than 1 hour, it helps you reduce the frequecy of refilling everytime for the big laundry loads. The technology will also allow you refill the water tank during ironing without cooling down the appliance for 2 hours waiting to reill.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Max 4 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Compact size and light weight for easy storage

        Thanks to the revolutionnary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

        Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

        Smart Calc Clean system is an intergrated descaling and cleaning fuction to protect your steam generator iron. After each about 10 hour ironing, you will be reminded by the soud and light of your steam genreator iron to perform calc clean process. The Calc Clean Container will provide you the convenience during the Calc Clean process, by just resting your iron on the container without holding your iron to stress your waist. After cleaning process, all the dirty water is collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Filtered water recommended
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Max 4 bar pump pressure
          Power
          2400  W
          Continuous steam output
          90  g/min

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          19.8 x 21.7 x 34.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.6  kg

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
