      Ironing Appliances and Garment Care Solutions

       

      As the world’s leading brand in ironing appliances and garment steamers, we know looking and feeling your best matters. And we know your time is precious. So we’ve developed innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible. Find out below what makes our award winning garment care solutions so good!

      Steam Irons, Steam Generators & Clothes Steamers

       

      As the world’s leading brand in ironing and garment steamers, we know looking and feeling your best matters. And we know your time is precious.

       

       

      So we develop innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

      World's #1 ironing brand*

      As the leading brand in steam iron sales worldwide, Philips is a name you can trust.

       

      *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

      Innovative technologies

      Innovative solutions keep all your ironing appliances fast and efficient — with our exclusive OptimalTEMP technology. You can iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature.
      Award-winning solutions

      Our Philips steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers are recognised around the world for their superior design and performance. Discover what makes our garment care solutions the best choice for you.

      Find the best ironing appliances for you 

      Steam Generator Irons

      For professional results

      Professional results
      Professional results
      Tackle big ironing job 
      Philips steam generator irons have powerful steam with large water tank — ideal for families with longer weekly ironing sessions to handle.
      Save time with the fastest ironing 

      Iron fast with 2 times more continuous powerful steam than a steam iron* 

       

      * compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron

      For longer ironing session 
      Large and easy-to-fill water tanks on our Philips steam generator irons deliver more steam for longer.
      Lighter iron for easier ironing
      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain.
      Steam Irons

      Fast and effective

      Iron smaller amounts 
      Philips steam irons are ideal for speed and effectiveness, making them great for smaller ironing jobs.
      Save time with fast ironing ⓘ
      Powerful steam means you finish faster. With OptimalTEMP technology, there’s no waiting to heat up or cool down when you switch between fabrics.
      For shorter ironing jobs 
      DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, so your tank needs fewer refills.
      Convenient to use 
      Ironing is easier than ever before thanks to our innovative technologies; e.g: OptimalTEMP, DynamiQ, etc.
      Garment Steamers

      Quick and convenient        

      When you prefer to avoid ironing 
      A clothes steamer is a convenient solution to refresh your clothing from every day wrinkles, bacteria and smells. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. (uk& eu only)
      For quick touch-ups 
      With no need for an ironing board, you can do quick, spontaneous touch-ups anytime you like.
      Great on delicate fabrics 
      Our garment steamers remove creases with ease especially on delicate and difficult-to-iron clothes, with no risk of burning.
      Compact & suitable for travel 
      Small enough to pack in your suitcase, a handheld garment steamer is suitable for all your travel touch-ups.
      Ironing Accessories

       

      All our ironing appliance accessories you need to look your best

       

       

      From ironing boards and ironing covers to water filters and replacement anti-scale cartridges — we have everything you need for your Philips ironing appliance. Steam away wrinkles for quick and efficient results every time.

      Explore accessories

      How do I keep my ironing appliance clean?

       

      Scale build-up can compromise the steam output of your ironing appliance and leave white limescale on your clothes. Our innovative descaling solutions let you keep ironing with minimum effort —and without the brown/white stains, brown water and leakage that can spoil your clean laundry.

      Explore descaling

      How do I keep my iron clean?

       

      Scale build-up can compromise the steam output of your iron and leave white limescale on your clothes. Our innovative  escaling solutions let you keep ironing with minimum effort —and without the brown/white stains, brown water and leakage that can spoil your clean laundry.

      Explore descaling
