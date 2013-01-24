Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8350/02
    Overall rating / 5
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8350/02
      Overall rating / 5

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact iron, this Philips ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Great results, minimum effort

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

        Great results, minimum effort

        Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 liter water tank

        • 220 g steam boost
        • 5 bar
        • SteamGlide
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

        Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

        To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Steam boost up to 220 g

        Steam boost up to 220 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          220  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam output
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1400  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets + rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          35 x 35 x 25  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5  kg

