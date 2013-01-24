Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips OneBlade

    This is Philips OneBlade
    Trim, edge, and shave
    any length of hair

    OneBlade starter kit
    OneBlade Pro

    OneBlade starter kit

    OneBlade starter kit, QP2530/20

    OneBlade starter kit

    Be the first to review this item

    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    4 stubble combs (1, 2, 3 and 5 mm)
    Does not shave as close as a traditional razor blade
    Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance

    Be the first to review this item

    Suggested retail price: $69.95
    * For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.
    OneBlade starter kit
    OneBlade Pro

    OneBlade Pro

    OneBlade starter kit, QP2530/20

    OneBlade Pro

    Be the first to review this item

    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
     Precision trimming comb has 12 length settings (0.5 to 9mm)
    Does not shave as close as a traditional razor blade
    Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $109.00
    * For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.
    Looking for one blades?
    Looking for Philips OneBlade replacement blades? ›
    Looking for one blades?
    Looking for Philips OneBlade replacement blades? ›

    Do it all with OneBlade

    Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
    Trim

    Trim

    Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 4 stubble combs included with Philips OneBlade starter kit. 1 mm for a 5 o'clock shadow, 2 or 3 mm for a tight trim, or 5 mm with the electric razor for a long stubble.
    Edge

    Edge

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
    Shave

    Shave

    Philips OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable.

    See what other guys have to say about Philips OneBlade

    Be the first to review this item

      * Early buyers of OneBlade were given points for prizes in exchange for sharing their feedback and videos about the product.

      91%

      of guys would recommend OneBlade Face + Body to their friends*


      * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

      87%

      of guys love the safe shave you get with OneBlade Face + Body all over your body*

       

      * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

      Philips OneBlade - This Is Not a Shaver - Unboxing
      Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review
      Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review
      Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Demonstration
      Philips OneBlade, long lasting battery
      Philips OneBlade unique technology
      Stubble combs
      Click-on stubble combs (1, 2, 3, 5 mm).
      Unique OneBlade technology
      Fast moving cutter (200x per second) powers through even the longest hair.
      Dual-sided blade
      Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
      Dual protection system
      Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to make shaving with the OneBlade electric razor more gentler on your skin.
      Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
      Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade handles.

      *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.
      Wet & dry
      You can shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer. Philips OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.
      Long lasting battery
      Rechargeable battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance after a 4 hour charge.

        • Stubble combs

          Click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)

        • Unique OneBlade Technology

          Fast moving cutter powers through even the longest hair

          Dual-Sided blade

          Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction

          Dual protection system

          Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to be easier on your skin

          Each blade lasts up to 4 months*

          Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade and OneBlade Pro handles

           

          *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

        • Wet & Dry

          OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower

        • Long lasting battery

          Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge

        Are you ready? Get your Philips OneBlade now

        Philips OneBlade

        Be the first to review this item

        Suggested retail price: $69.95

        View the OneBlade range

        • OneBlade

          OneBlade

          QP2530/20

          • Trim, edge, shave
          • For any length of hair
          • 4 x click-on stubble combs
          • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
          Overall rating 4.4/ 5
          (1325)
          Philips shop price
          $69.95*
          View product
        • OneBlade Pro

          OneBlade Pro

          QP6510/20

          • Trim, edge, shave
          • For any length of hair
          • 12-length precision comb
          • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
          Overall rating 4.3/ 5
          (243)
          Philips shop price
          $109.00*
          View product
        • OneBlade Pro

          OneBlade Pro

          QP6520/20

          • Trim, edge, shave
          • For any length of hair
          • 14-length precision comb
          • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
          Overall rating 4.3/ 5
          (243)
          Philips shop price
          $149.00*
          View product

        Explore our other OneBlade products

        Philips OneBlade replacement packs

        OneBlade replacement packs

        Have a fresh blade on hand when you need it. Choose from a 1-blade or 2-blade pack.
        More information
        OneBlade Pro for heavy duty

        OneBlade Pro for heavy duty

        OneBlade Pro trims like a pro with 0.5-9mm adjustable comb and longer battery life.
        More information
        cashback-personal-care

        The perfect Christmas gift from Philips

        See cash back products
        Claim cash back
        Terms and conditions apply. Available when an eligible Philips product is purchased at participating retailers for a limited time only.

        Payment

        We accept the following payment methods:
        Visa - payment method
        MasterCard - payment method
        PayPal - payment method

        Help with your online order

        Frequently asked questions
        Terms and conditions
        Search order