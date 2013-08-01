2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
3m cord
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2300 Watts
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
vikrant
01/08/2013
Australia
This is a very good product for daily use
I have used it several time. It is quite fast and good product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3540/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3540/02 Steam iron