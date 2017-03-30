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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4517/20

2.7

| (3) Reviews

1 award

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

More effective calc clean with calc container

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Auto shut-off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400W for quick iron heat up

2400W for quick iron heat up

With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3

30/03/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great Iron

Well balanced and a good weight. This is the second Phillips Iron I have purchased and wouldn't use any other.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

14/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Hard to use

The cord gets in the way of my hand hold and the spray function is hard to use. It spits water all over the clothes if you use the steam function too quickly/often in a row. The temperature dial is horrible design and moves too easily. I bought it because my previous Phillips irons were excellent and this was the closest I could find to their style.

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

26/06/2019

Australia

Australia

Disappointed

I bought this iron to replace a previous Phillips Azur that had broken. I am so disappointed it doesn’t compare to my other iron in anyway, it is heavy, seems to run out of water quickly and the clothes don’t hold the press. Very disappointed

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron

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