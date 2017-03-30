2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC4517/20
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
Ironing brand
Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Auto shut-off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.
Awards
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Edna
30/03/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Great Iron
Well balanced and a good weight. This is the second Phillips Iron I have purchased and wouldn't use any other.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
Peabeu
14/12/2017
Australia
Hard to use
The cord gets in the way of my hand hold and the spray function is hard to use. It spits water all over the clothes if you use the steam function too quickly/often in a row. The temperature dial is horrible design and moves too easily. I bought it because my previous Phillips irons were excellent and this was the closest I could find to their style.
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
Iron19
26/06/2019
Australia
Disappointed
I bought this iron to replace a previous Phillips Azur that had broken. I am so disappointed it doesn’t compare to my other iron in anyway, it is heavy, seems to run out of water quickly and the clothes don’t hold the press. Very disappointed
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron