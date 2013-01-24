Home
    Steam iron

    GC3569/02
    Overall rating / 5
    • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC3569/02
      Overall rating / 5

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $69.95
      Steam iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $69.95
      Steam iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

        Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

        Iron with large watertank

        • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
        • Ceramic soleplate
        • 2400 Watts
        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Ceramic soleplate
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          160  g

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2  m

        • Easy to use

          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          400  ml
          Power cord length
          2  m

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V

