2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3569/02
Ironing brand
Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
2400 Watts
Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
3.5
of 5
8
Reviews
ScrubbaDubbaDoo67
23/01/2016
Australia
This is a great product but the power cord is way too short compared to other irons I have purchased.
This is a great product but the power cord is way too short compared to other irons I have purchased. Otherwise the iron functions are great and easy to use. Not too heavy, which was a main contributor to purchasing this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron
Ironman22
22/07/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Iron
Helps me to iron my work shirts in the morning quicker than ever before, I'm impressed. Well recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron
Sunny23
18/06/2013
United Kingdom
Love it
This iron makes light work of my ironing pile. It produces powerful steam which makes tough creases easier to iron out and helps to get excellent results. It was easy to use and seemed not to need refilling as often as my previous iron which is a big plus point. All you could want in an iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron