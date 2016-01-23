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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
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  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC3569/02

3.5
| (8) Reviews

1 award

Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with large watertank

Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

  • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • 2400 Watts

Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 160 g

Steam boost up to 160 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

8

Reviews

23/01/2016

Australia

Australia

This is a great product but the power cord is way too short compared to other irons I have purchased.

This is a great product but the power cord is way too short compared to other irons I have purchased. Otherwise the iron functions are great and easy to use. Not too heavy, which was a main contributor to purchasing this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

22/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Iron

Helps me to iron my work shirts in the morning quicker than ever before, I'm impressed. Well recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

18/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

This iron makes light work of my ironing pile. It produces powerful steam which makes tough creases easier to iron out and helps to get excellent results. It was easy to use and seemed not to need refilling as often as my previous iron which is a big plus point. All you could want in an iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3569/02 Steam iron

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