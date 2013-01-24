Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Cordless steam iron

    HI570
    Overall rating / 5
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Cordless steam iron

      HI570
      Overall rating / 5

      Great results, minimum effort

      Steam iron with cordless function

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Cordless steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      Steam iron with cordless function

      Great results, minimum effort

      Steam iron with cordless function

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Cordless steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      Steam iron with cordless function

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Cordless steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great results, minimum effort

        Freedom of movement with cordless function

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

        75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

        75 g/min steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Cordless function for maximum freedom of movement

        The cordless feature allows for maximum freedom of movement and maneuverability. There is a choice for the cordless mode for garments that need to be adjusted regularly on the ironing board enabling the iron to charge in the meantime, or in corded mode for continuous ironing. The selection of either corded, cordless or fixed to the stand for storage can easily be made with the three position switch.

        Automatic Anti-Calc system

        Automatic Anti-calc system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Water tank capacity
          250  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 75 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          1900
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          320 x 256 x 138

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations