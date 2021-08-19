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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/40
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/40
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2997/40
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2997/40

4.4

| (55) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

2 awards

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 160 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 160 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 160 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

55

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

19/08/2021

Australia

Australia

Great Iron

My last iron was a Philips Iron which I had for years but unfortunately it eventually died! Researched online reviews and this iron had very positive reviews. I really like it, works really well, particularly the steam boost. Highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron

24/04/2021

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great iron, excellent value

I purchased the Phillips Powerlife iron a few weeks ago and it has been working very well with no issues. Easy to use and it looks stylish too.

This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron

This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron

26/11/2018

Australia

Australia

Easy to use

This is my first Philips iron and I have been using it over the last three weeks and I am finding it so easy to use. It has a larger sole plate compared to previous irons which makes ironing faster. Steam ironing is great; the iron quickly comes to the right temperature and I have not had issues with the steam burning my fingers. The iron also navigates easily around buttons. I iron lots of business shirts and linen items which are normally difficult to iron so I am super happy with my purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2997/40 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2997/40 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate