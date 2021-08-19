2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W
40 g/min continuous steam
160 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.4
of 5
55
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Chloe9
19/08/2021
Australia
Great Iron
My last iron was a Philips Iron which I had for years but unfortunately it eventually died! Researched online reviews and this iron had very positive reviews. I really like it, works really well, particularly the steam boost. Highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron
Roadster2021
24/04/2021
Australia
Verified buyer
Great iron, excellent value
I purchased the Phillips Powerlife iron a few weeks ago and it has been working very well with no issues. Easy to use and it looks stylish too.
This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron
This review was made for PowerLife GC2996/20 Steam iron
Nintu
26/11/2018
Australia
Easy to use
This is my first Philips iron and I have been using it over the last three weeks and I am finding it so easy to use. It has a larger sole plate compared to previous irons which makes ironing faster. Steam ironing is great; the iron quickly comes to the right temperature and I have not had issues with the steam burning my fingers. The iron also navigates easily around buttons. I iron lots of business shirts and linen items which are normally difficult to iron so I am super happy with my purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2997/40 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2997/40 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate