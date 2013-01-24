Home
      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Built to perform, day after day

        Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

        • SteamGlide
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          Up to 30  g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 90  g
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2000  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5  cm
          Voltage Global
          220-240  V
          Voltage Taiwan
          110  V

