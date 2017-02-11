2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 45g/min;210g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
4.0
of 5
20
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Millaro
11/02/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
I love the new Iron, great features that gets rid of creases easily
I have always had Philips irons, however this has to be their best one yet. The iron gets really hot and the steam feature works better than ever. What used to take me 5 minutes to iron a piece of clothing, now only takes me 2 1/2. The weight of the iron also makes it easy to handle. My favourite part is the cleaning feature, scum build up doesn't go on your clothes it goes into a catchment holder within the iron. Philip's you guys make a fantastic iron!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron
Kerry4320
14/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
This product has so many features other irons dont.
This is the third Phillips iron i have bought. I must say it is really good. It has anti calcification cleaner two wsys. No other iron has these. The stean jets are fantastic. The weight of the iron is remarkably not to heavy, so elderly people could use this no problem at all. It has a saftey cut of switch, to this day i would never buy an Iron with out it. Overall fantastic iron,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron
Happy67
13/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
This iron is well designed and thought out.
This is the second steam iron purchased after the first one was returned for a refund after only about two months of operation as rust was coming out of the sole plate[it was a very well known brand]. So far this iron seems to do everything that the advertising says.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron