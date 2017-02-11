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  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
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  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
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  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4522/01

4
| (20) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.
See all benefits

With our best gliding soleplate yet

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;210g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up

2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 210 g

Steam boost up to 210 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

20

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

11/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

I love the new Iron, great features that gets rid of creases easily

I have always had Philips irons, however this has to be their best one yet. The iron gets really hot and the steam feature works better than ever. What used to take me 5 minutes to iron a piece of clothing, now only takes me 2 1/2. The weight of the iron also makes it easy to handle. My favourite part is the cleaning feature, scum build up doesn't go on your clothes it goes into a catchment holder within the iron. Philip's you guys make a fantastic iron!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

14/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This product has so many features other irons dont.

This is the third Phillips iron i have bought. I must say it is really good. It has anti calcification cleaner two wsys. No other iron has these. The stean jets are fantastic. The weight of the iron is remarkably not to heavy, so elderly people could use this no problem at all. It has a saftey cut of switch, to this day i would never buy an Iron with out it. Overall fantastic iron,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

13/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This iron is well designed and thought out.

This is the second steam iron purchased after the first one was returned for a refund after only about two months of operation as rust was coming out of the sole plate[it was a very well known brand]. So far this iron seems to do everything that the advertising says.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4522/01 Steam iron

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