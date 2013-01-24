Home
    EasySpeed

    Steam iron

    GC2048/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
      -{discount-value}

      EasySpeed Steam iron

      GC2048/30
      Fast, from start to finish

      This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power.

      EasySpeed Steam iron

      Fast, from start to finish

      This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power. See all benefits

        EasySpeed

        EasySpeed

        Steam iron

        Fast, from start to finish

        5 ways to speed up your ironing

        • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
        • Ceramic soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • 2300 Watts
        Power up to 2300 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2300 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.

        Steam boost up to 120g

        Steam boost up to 120g

        The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Robust heelrest for improved stability

        This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

        Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

        Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Ceramic soleplate
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          35  g/min
          Steam boost
          120  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2300  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          270  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Triple precision tip

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

