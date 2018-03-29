2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC4519/30
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Auto shut-off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
Awards
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Benm
29/03/2018
Australia
Broken out of the box
Worked for 2 minutes then got went into auto-off mode permanently. Would not recommend or buy again
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4519/30 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4519/30 Steam iron
Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron