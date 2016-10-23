Search terms

    Azur Performer Plus

    Steam iron

    GC4519/30
      Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

      GC4519/30
      Faster*, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate . See all benefits

        Faster*, Easier and Smarter

        More effective calc clean with calc container

        • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Auto shut-off + Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        2400W for quick iron heat up

        With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

        Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

        Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Steam boost up to 190g

        Steam boost up to 190g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Power
          2400  W
          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Steam boost
          190  g
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          • Built-in calc container
          • Self clean

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          34,1*30*36  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          16*32*14  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1,75  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1,52  kg

              • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

