2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate .
Ironing brand
Steam 45g/min;220g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.
Awards
4.4
of 5
34
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
floydsgirl
28/03/2018
Australia
Easy to use
This iron is very easy to use. I love the ergonomic handle and the ease at how you can fill the water chamber Dial is vey easy to use, like the nice long cord It's a pleasure to iron our clothes, it doesn't take as long as it used to
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/01 Steam iron
Spud32
24/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Not just another Philips steam iron
This was a replacement for another Philips steam iron which lasted 15 years until the cable became a health hazard. Still has the superb tried and tested steam glide sole plate which seems to float over the ironing, heats up quickly but the new model has a much improved steam blast function. Took a bit of time to get used to the different heat setting dial positions but soon got up to the new dial positioning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/80 Steam iron
duckyblue
06/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Everything You Want In An Iron
This iron ticks all the boxes for me, excellent cable length, its not too heavy yet applies a good sturdy pressure whilst ironing, easy gliding without the need to push, the dial is easy to use and understand, it gives off just the right amount of steam for the material setting used and a plus for me is the automatic shut off when not in use, I am easily distracted so this is a must for me and one of the reasons I purchased this particular model, I always purchase philips irons, this is my fourth in quite a few years, I have never been disappointed and always return to buy again. My only disappointment was, I was hoping for the free cord holder but I think that came with a different model, never mind I got a fabulous iron, thats all that matters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4527/80 Steam iron
Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron