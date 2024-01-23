Search terms
Connecting to your home has never been easier, with our intuitive and easy-to-use home screen.
Discover and explore a range of tips, recipes, and other home inspiration, with a wider variety of videos than ever before!
Who even remembers where they put the manual? The HomeID app is the go-to place for guidance on getting the most out of your home appliances.
Introducing a dedicated category for your favourite caffeinated beverage. Discover coffee recipes, barista tips, and more, to help you level up your go-to hot drinks.
No, you can log-in to HomeID with the same credentials you used for NutriU (Kitchen+) and Coffee+.
No, all the appliances from your profile are automatically available on HomeID, including connected devices.
No, your account settings from the old app are already available on HomeID, so you won't need to update them (unless you want to).
They're ready and waiting for you in HomeID.
Alongside all the appliances from NutriU (Kitchen+), we've added all the coffee machines supported by the Coffee+ app. All these appliances are available to add on HomeID, depending on local availability. Also, stay tuned for new product category updates as we roll them out.
No, our commitment to your privacy and account security remains as strong as ever.
No, all NutriU (Kitchen+) and Coffee+ users will be transferred to HomeID automatically when the app updates. We worked hard on bringing the best user experience to you.
The HomeID app will be available in all countries where the NutriU app and the Coffee+ app is available now.
In our commitment to providing you with the best possible app experience, we've been hard at work refining every aspect of the app. The upcoming changes are more than just a facelift – they represent a leap forward in functionality, design, and overall, your user satisfaction.
Home is where so many of life's moments happen, both big and small. Your home, those you share it with, and how you choose to live your daily life are a part of who you are. Home and identity (ID) are interlinked, and that's why we combined those two English words to create our new app name.
Home is where so many of life's moments happen, both big and small. Your home, those you share it with, and how you choose to live your daily life are a part of who you are.
All community features are available on HomeID, including commenting, sharing, and creating your own recipes and recipe books.
No, it is just a new normal app update of the NutriU app to HomeID app.
The Coffee+ app will be closed right after the finishing two steps: 1. The HomeID app will be available for all Coffee+ app users. 2. All Coffee+ app users and their profiles will be migrated to HomeID app.
Yes, all Coffee+ app users should download the HomeID app for latest inspiration and guidance regarding your device. The link for downloading the new app will be available in the Coffee+ app as well.
