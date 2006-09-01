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    • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision

      Steam iron

      GC4310/02

      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g) and elongated steam slots.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Steam iron

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      Power with precision

      Easy reach steam tip

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

      Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.55
        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3  m
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min

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