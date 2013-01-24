Home
    EasyCare

    Steam iron

    GC3550/02
    2300W Power for great performance
      EasyCare Steam iron

      GC3550/02
      2300W Power for great performance

      This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      EasyCare Steam iron

      2300W Power for great performance

      This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

      2300W Power for great performance

      This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

      EasyCare Steam iron

      2300W Power for great performance

      This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

        2300W Power for great performance

        With scratch-proof Anodilium soleplate

        • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
        • Anodilium soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2300 Watts
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

        3 ways of Safety Auto Off

        3 ways of Safety Auto Off

        Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Anodilium
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          130  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2300  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.64  kg

