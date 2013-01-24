Home
    Steam iron

    HI518
    Azur Excel Plus
      Steam iron

      HI518
      Azur Excel Plus

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Steam iron

      Azur Excel Plus

      Azur Excel Plus

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Steam iron

      Azur Excel Plus

        Steam iron

        Azur Excel Plus

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Automatic Anti-Calc system

        Automatic Anti-calc system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          2,4  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          250  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 60 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Anodilium soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          1900
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          287 x 114 x 150
          Product weight
          1.45

