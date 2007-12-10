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    • Azur Excel Plus Azur Excel Plus Azur Excel Plus

      Steam iron

      HI518

      Azur Excel Plus

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Steam iron

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      Azur Excel Plus

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1900
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.45
        Product dimensions
        287 x 114 x 150

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Anodilium soleplate

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2,4  m
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        250  ml

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 60 gr/min

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