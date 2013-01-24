Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Nutritious baby
    meals     made easy

    Baby Food Makers & Tableware

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Our baby food makers & baby bowls in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Food Maker to stam blend and serve

    Steam, blend and serve

    Philips Avent Food Maker High Nutrition

    High on nutrition. Low on kitchen space

    Philips Baby Cutlery & Tableware

    Suits every weaning stage

    4-in-1 healthy
    baby food maker & baby food blender

    Philips Avent 4 in 1 healthy baby food maker
    Suggested retail price: $249.95
    A few more details
    • Our 4-in-1 baby food maker can make multiple meals within the one jar. Create baby meals for today, tomorrow and next week easily.
    Explore 4-in-1 baby food maker & blender

    2-in-1 healthy 
    baby food maker & baby food blender

    Philips Avent 2 in 1 healthy baby food maker
    Suggested retail price: $219.95
    A few more details
    • Minimise on mess and effort with the 2-in-1 baby food maker. Prepare one jar of food that can last multiple meals.
    Explore 2-in-1 baby food maker & blender

    Toddler Dinner Set

    Suggested retail price: $29.95
    Philips Avent Toddler Dinner Set
    Explore mealtime set
    Philips Avent Toddler Products

    Explore all baby food makers and baby tableware ›

    One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    Nutritious baby and toddler recipes created

    with love by One Handed Cooks

    View recipes

    Steam your way to weaning success with Philips Easy Weaning App – Download Here!

    Dr. Emma Williams

    Dr. Emma Williams

    With the help of child nutritionist Dr. Emma Williams, we offer weaning advice, along with tasty, fresh cooked recipes and meal ideas to help give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.
    app store
    Making nutritious meals for your little one isn't as tricky–or messy–as you might think. Unlike frying, steaming allows you to preserve the flavour of food, as well as its nutritional benefits. Steam it, baby!"

    Philips Design team

    Related Baby Products from Philips

    Feel prepared for every step of the way with Philips baby products

    Philips Avent Straw Cup

    Straw sippy cup

    Philips Avent grown Up Cup

    Grown up sippy cup

    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Looking for more Philips Baby and Toddler products?

    Pacifiers

    Pacifiers ›

    Breast pumps and care

    Breast pumps and care ›

    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Bottle warmers and sterilizers

    Bottle warmers and sterilizers ›

    Toddler sippy cups

    Toddler sippy cups ›

    Starter and baby gift sets

    Starter and baby gift sets ›

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby Food Makers, Baby Food Blenders & Baby Bowls


    Here’s a way to steam your way to weaning success. Our healthy baby food makers allow you make tasty and nutritious baby meals in easy, low-fuss steps: steam, blend and serve. Not sure what to cook? We also provide inspiring recipes to help set your baby up with healthy eating habits for life. Ready to meet your healthy little foodie?

     

    1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.

    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Got a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter