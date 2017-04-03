Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Easier and faster without temperature settings Easier and faster without temperature settings Easier and faster without temperature settings

      PerfectCare Steam iron

      GC3920/24

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam - for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PerfectCare Steam iron

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      PerfectCare
      - {discount-value}

      PerfectCare

      Steam iron

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

      • 2400 W
      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 180 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, soleplate or side, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes.

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Continuous steam
        45  g/min
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.485  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.