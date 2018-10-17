2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.
Steam 45g/min;200g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
4.1
of 5
59
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Alan15
17/10/2018
United Kingdom
Philips Azur Iron - Excellent performance
Excellent Iron. Nice and heavy to removed creases and auto temperature selector seems to work fine. Only drawback is a seemingly flimsy water tank cap hinge which seems very narrow and fragile and I think may snap off at some point.
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron
JLHee90
29/04/2018
United Kingdom
Auto Off Feature is Great
Been working very well over the past few months, my favorite feature is the auto-off! Few occasions of forgotten of removing the power plug, it shuts of itself off. Peace of Mind. Must have future for future irons!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron
David1942
29/01/2018
United Kingdom
Great Performer
Lightweight Non Scratch Ceramic base we especially like and non marking too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron