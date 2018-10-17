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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4521/00

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4521/00

4.1

| (59) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.

See all benefits

With our best gliding soleplate yet

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;200g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 200 g

Steam boost up to 200 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.1

of 5

59

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

17/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Azur Iron - Excellent performance

Excellent Iron. Nice and heavy to removed creases and auto temperature selector seems to work fine. Only drawback is a seemingly flimsy water tank cap hinge which seems very narrow and fragile and I think may snap off at some point.

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

29/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Auto Off Feature is Great

Been working very well over the past few months, my favorite feature is the auto-off! Few occasions of forgotten of removing the power plug, it shuts of itself off. Peace of Mind. Must have future for future irons!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

29/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Performer

Lightweight Non Scratch Ceramic base we especially like and non marking too

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4521/87 Steam iron

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