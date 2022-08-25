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    • Fluffy rice at the touch of a button Fluffy rice at the touch of a button Fluffy rice at the touch of a button

      Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

      HD4518/62

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fluffy rice at the touch of a button

      Make all of your favourite rice dishes with ease using the Philips digital rice cooker. Enjoy hassle-free cooking with built-in Smart 3D heating technology.

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      Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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      Fluffy rice at the touch of a button

      Cook up to 10 cups of perfect rice in one go

      • 18 smart cooking programs
      • Smart 3D heating system
      • Durable 6-layer inner pot
      • Capacity of 1.8L capacity or 10 cups of rice
      • Anti-overflow valve to prevent water overflowing
      One-touch access to 18 versatile cooking programs

      One-touch access to 18 versatile cooking programs

      The rice cooker’s intuitive digital display makes meal prep easier than ever. With 18 versatile cooking programs, from classic white rice to congee, porridge, or even cake, this multi-function rice cooker caters to every taste and craving. The streamlined user interface lets you navigate and start cooking with a single touch, ideal for busy families or anyone looking to simplify kitchen time.

      Smart sensors monitor the rice's temperature whilst cooking

      Smart sensors monitor the rice's temperature whilst cooking

      Thanks to intelligent cooking curve technology, the Philips rice cooker automatically adjusts temperature and cooking time based on your selected grain type. Whether you're after soft jasmine, fluffy basmati, or sticky sushi rice, it precisely controls the heat to deliver perfect texture and flavour. This smart rice cooker takes the guesswork out of cooking.

      Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

      Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

      Plate heaters installed at the top, side and bottom produce powerful heat energy, guaranteeing a refreshing, aromatic taste with every rice grain.

      Keep Warm function for the perfect temperature every time

      Keep Warm function for the perfect temperature every time

      Our handy Keep Warm function means you can have your rice whenever you're ready. When activated, your cooked grains will stay fresh, fluffy and at the perfect temperature for up to 24 hours.

      6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

      6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

      Maifanshi coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6x improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy and ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.

      Anti-overflow valve

      Anti-overflow valve

      The anti-overflow valve prevents water overflow in case of overdosed water input, ensuring a smooth cooking experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal/Plastic
        Interface
        LCD
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Spatula, Measuring cup, Plastic steam tray
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Recipe book
        No
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        790-940 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        36.5cm
        Product Width
        27.4cm
        Product Height
        24.6cm
        Product Weight
        3.47Kg
        Package Length
        42.7cm
        Package Width
        34cm
        Package Height
        29.8cm
        Package Weight
        4.93Kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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