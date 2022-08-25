Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HD4518/62
Fluffy rice at the touch of a button
Make all of your favourite rice dishes with ease using the Philips digital rice cooker. Enjoy hassle-free cooking with built-in Smart 3D heating technology.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Total
recurring payment
The rice cooker’s intuitive digital display makes meal prep easier than ever. With 18 versatile cooking programs, from classic white rice to congee, porridge, or even cake, this multi-function rice cooker caters to every taste and craving. The streamlined user interface lets you navigate and start cooking with a single touch, ideal for busy families or anyone looking to simplify kitchen time.
Thanks to intelligent cooking curve technology, the Philips rice cooker automatically adjusts temperature and cooking time based on your selected grain type. Whether you're after soft jasmine, fluffy basmati, or sticky sushi rice, it precisely controls the heat to deliver perfect texture and flavour. This smart rice cooker takes the guesswork out of cooking.
Plate heaters installed at the top, side and bottom produce powerful heat energy, guaranteeing a refreshing, aromatic taste with every rice grain.
Our handy Keep Warm function means you can have your rice whenever you're ready. When activated, your cooked grains will stay fresh, fluffy and at the perfect temperature for up to 24 hours.
Maifanshi coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6x improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy and ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.
The anti-overflow valve prevents water overflow in case of overdosed water input, ensuring a smooth cooking experience.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.