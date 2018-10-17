Home
    Philips Pasta Maker & Noodle Maker

    Enjoy endless fresh pasta options in less than 10 minutes


    Philips Avance Pasta Maker

      Pasta Maker

      The Avance Pasta Maker at a glance.

      Updated Icon Auto

      Fully automatic pasta machine

      Place one or two cups of flour in the pasta machine then add liquid to turn it into delicious, fresh pasta!
      Powerful Extrusion Icon

      Automatic kneading

      Takes the effort out of pasta-making. Just put in your ingredients, press a button, and let the electric pasta maker do all the work.
      Updated Icon

      4 pasta shapes

      Spaghetti, fettucine, penne and lasagne. Plus there are even more shaping discs available separately. With the Pasta Maker, the choice is yours!
      Updated Icon G

      Up to 500 grams

      Our pasta making machine can create up to 500 grams of pasta in one go – that's enough for 5 servings!

      Fresh and tasty pasta


      Make 2-3 portions (250g) of pasta from scratch in less than 10 minutes in just four easy steps.
      Simply choose either one or two cups of pasta, add the ingredients, press a button and sit back and relax while the Philips Pasta Maker does all the work for you.

        Make endless varieties


        Choose from 4 different pasta shapes: spaghetti, fettucine, penne and lasagne. Plus, there are even more shaping discs available separately. Flavour your pasta or noodles with beetroot juice, spinach or any flour you want. For more inspiration check out our pasta maker recipe book for a great variety of delicious meals.

        See how easy it is to make homemade pasta with Philips pasta and noodle maker!

         

        Watch a quick video of the Philips pasta machine in use. Making fresh pasta has never been so easy. It takes less than 15 minutes from start to plating.
        Smart cooking with Philips pasta maker - Video

        Buy Philips Avance Pasta Maker

        Philips HR2375/13 Pasta Maker

        Enjoy endless pasta and noodle options in under 10 minutes

        Experiment with delicious and nutritious ingredients

        Fully automatic with powerful extrusion technology

        4 discs included

        Simple assembly and hassle-free clean up

        Suggested retail price: $359.00
        Your taste - your pasta recipes

         

        Combine different shapes, flours and flavours to create endless variety of pastas perfectly suited to your taste. Check out a few recipes to get you started, on the road to pasta-making perfection!
        Recipe Book (pdf)

        Beetroot
        fettuccini

        Ricotta spinach
        ravioli

        Gluten free  chickpea
        tagliatelle

        Spinach
        spaghetti

        Beetroot fettuccini

        Ricotta spinach ravioli

        Chickpea tagliatelle

        Spinach spaghetti

