      Power with precision

      To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment

        Power with precision

        Iron with easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

        • 100 g steam boost
        • 2400 W
        Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

        Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

        The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          335  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Power cord length
          3  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.55  kg
          Product dimensions
          30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

