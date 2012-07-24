2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
GC1010/01
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.
Ironing brand
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Linished soleplate
Awards
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Padstow
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent size of soleplate
Perfect for ironing shirts and ironing sheets becomes a pleasure due to the gliding of the soleplate.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Arth
21/11/2015
Singapore
Iron leaks water while ironing without steam
Iron leaks water while ironing without steam. Ironing board gets soaked with water. Water still leaks out when set upright.
This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron
This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron