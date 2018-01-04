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  • Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV

    OLED TV

    Always a picture so real

     

    Transform the way movies and shows are experienced. With stunning picture quality and the captivating Ambilight, a Philips OLED TV goes beyond traditional viewing—it's an immersive experience that elevates every moment.

    Discover OLED
  • Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

    QLED

    The Ultimate Visual Experience

     

    Philips QLED combines exceptional quantum dot display technology with European craftsmanship to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. The QLED panel can display a wider color gamut and ensure precise color reproduction, vividly capturing even the most subtle tonal variations.

    Discover QLED
  • Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV

    UHD

     

    Philips UHD brings the ultimate visual experience straight to your home. Equipped with an ultra-high-definition display and advanced Quantum Dot LED technology, it immerses you in a more vibrant and engaging entertainment experience.

    Explore UHD
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    Google TV

    Philips | Google TV

     

    Philips TVs are personalized for you. With a beautiful display, experience TV like never before. Google TV™ brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you.

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      News - Apple TV+

      Apple TV+
      Apple TV app coming to Philips Android TVs


      Philips announces that the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now available on Philips Android TVs.

       

      Owners of a newly bought, 2021 model year Philips Android TVs can enjoy the Apple TV app features with our award-winning picture processing technology and unique Ambilight system, will offer viewers Apple TV+ content in the highest picture and sound quality.

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      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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