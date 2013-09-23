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      EasySpeed Steam iron

      GC2042/40

      Fast, from start to finish

      This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

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      EasySpeed Steam iron

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      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2100 Watts
      Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2100 W enables constant high steam output.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        35  g/min
        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Power
        2100  W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        100  g

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