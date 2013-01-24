Home
    Azur Elite

    Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    GC5031/20
    Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
      Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

      GC5031/20
      Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

      Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*

        Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

        Guaranteed no burns,with intelligent steam release

        • 2400 W
        • 55 g/min continuous steam
        • 240g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

        OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

        Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, ECO and OFF

        Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, ECO and OFF

        Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, ECO steam mode with minimum constant steam saves up to 20% energy and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

        DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

        DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

        Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

        up to 240g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        up to 240g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

        Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

        Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.

        Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

        Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

        Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

        Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

        Improved steam generation ensures calc breaks up easily and now collects up to 5x more calc* in container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day .

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          55  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          240  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Extra stable heel rest
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

              • On all ironable fabrics
              • Compared to GC4910

