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    • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      6000 series Steam iron

      DST6008/20

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily.

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      6000 series Steam iron

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      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Iron with large water tank

      • 2400 W
      • Steam 40g/min;220g Steam Boost
      • 550 ml XL water tank
      • Ceramic soleplate
      Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

      Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

      Ceramic soleplate provides scratch resistance while gliding easily.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 220 g for the toughest creases

      Steam boost up to 220 g for the toughest creases

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes

      Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 550 ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.3  kg
        Packaging dimensions
        31.5x17x14  cm
        Product dimensions
        29.7x14.6x12.2  cm
        Auto Shut-Off
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        0.40  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        550  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        220  g
        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Variable steam levels
        Yes

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