    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

        Steam iron

        Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

        Iron with large water tank

        • 2600 W
        • Steam 40g/min;220g Steam Boost
        • 550 ml XL water tank
        • Ceramic soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

        Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

        Ceramic soleplate provides scratch resistance while gliding easily.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

        Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 550 ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling.

        Steam boost up to 220 g for the toughest creases

        Steam boost up to 220 g for the toughest creases

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Ceramic
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          550  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Heat up time
          0.40  min
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.3  kg
          Product dimensions
          29.7x14.6x12.2  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          31.5x17x14  cm

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          40  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Steam boost
          220  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

