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Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2999/84

4.2

| (143) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

2 awards

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 45 g/min continuous steam

  • 180 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

143

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

18/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good features

Nice and easy to use lightweight we use demineralised water which works fine without a anti scale device but the dial could be clearer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

18/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good quality iron

Like the weight of this iron, not too light. Has a good length cord so I can reach to the tip of the ironing board. Heats up quickly, irons well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

09/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent iron

I bought this iron to replace a Philips Azur iron that "just stopped working". Really pleased with this one. Very light but not too light. Not sure why a previous reviewer complained about the length of the cord as it is plenty long enough. Glides across all fabrics and compared to my previous iron doesn't give me a steam bath at the same time. Just enough steam seems to come out which is brilliant. Would highly recommend this iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron

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