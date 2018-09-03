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    • Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish

      EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

      GC2143/29

      Fast from start to finish

      EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

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      Fast from start to finish

      Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

      • 2100 W
      • 110g steam boost
      • 30g/min continuous steam
      • Non-stick soleplate
      2100 W to heat up quickly

      2100 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

      Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

      Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

      Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

      An extra-long 2.5-meter cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2100  W
        Steam boost
        110  g
        Continuous steam
        30  g/min

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

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