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GC2143/29
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.See all benefits
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Steam iron
Total
recurring payment
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.
An extra-long 2.5-meter cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Design
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
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