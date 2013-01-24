Home
    EasySpeed Plus

    Steam iron

    GC2143/29
      EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

      GC2143/29
      Fast from start to finish

      EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

        Fast from start to finish

        Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

        • 2100 W
        • 110g steam boost
        • 30g/min continuous steam
        • Non-stick soleplate
        2100 W to heat up quickly

        2100 W to heat up quickly

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

        Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

        Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

        Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

        Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

        An extra-long 2.5-meter cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          30  g/min
          Power
          2100  W
          Steam boost
          110  g

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Non-stick
          Water tank capacity
          270  ml
          Power cord length
          2.5  m

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc Clean Slider

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

