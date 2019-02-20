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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective

Discontinued

ComfortCareSteam iron

GC2710/02

3
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Self clean system, this practical Philips steam iron GC2710/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with longer-lasting steam performance

Simple, fast and effective

  • 30g

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
2
1

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I wouldn't buy again.

I agree with other reviewers that the flex is too short. Also the sole plate is not non stick and I haven't been able to get it clean.

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

11/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Iron is fine

THE CORD IS FAR TOO SHORT AND I WOULD IN FUTURE ONLY BUY AN IRON WITH AT LEAST 2 METRES OF CORD. ALSO STEAM EITHER SEEMS TO BE ON OR OFF - NO INBETWEEN.

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

11/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Iron is fine

THE CORD IS FAR TOO SHORT AND I WOULD IN FUTURE ONLY BUY AN IRON WITH AT LEAST 2 METRES OF CORD. ALSO STEAM EITHER SEEMS TO BE ON OR OFF - NO INBETWEEN.

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

This review was made for ComfortCare GC2710 Steam iron

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